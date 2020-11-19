Coronavirus

COVID vaccine update: Oxford researcher says Phase 3 results expected by Christmas

LONDON -- A key researcher at the University of Oxford says scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said Thursday that research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results.

He told the BBC, "I think we're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress."

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over age 70. Pollard said this is important because vaccines often don't work as well in older people.
