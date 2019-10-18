Woman arrested in Cumberland County for killing husband over nearly $1 million will: Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman who fled to North Carolina has been charged with murder in her husband's death.
WJAC-TV reports 46-year-old Kimberly Williams, of Morrisdale, Pa., claimed her husband killed himself before being charged. Williams is accused of shooting her husband in their home March 14.
Williams fled to North Carolina and is now being held in Cumberland County jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
The district attorney says Williams' motive was her husband's will, worth nearly $1 million.
Police say they found Ronald Williams Jr. on his bed with a gunshot wound to the head.
Kimberly Williams says she was standing behind her husband in their bedroom when she heard the gun go off.
The case was originally reported as a suicide, but investigators found evidence leading them to rule it a homicide.
Court records do not list an attorney for Kimberly Williams.
