murder

Woman arrested in Cumberland County for killing husband over nearly $1 million will: Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman who fled to North Carolina has been charged with murder in her husband's death.

WJAC-TV reports 46-year-old Kimberly Williams, of Morrisdale, Pa., claimed her husband killed himself before being charged. Williams is accused of shooting her husband in their home March 14.

Williams fled to North Carolina and is now being held in Cumberland County jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The district attorney says Williams' motive was her husband's will, worth nearly $1 million.

Police say they found Ronald Williams Jr. on his bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Kimberly Williams says she was standing behind her husband in their bedroom when she heard the gun go off.

The case was originally reported as a suicide, but investigators found evidence leading them to rule it a homicide.

Court records do not list an attorney for Kimberly Williams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinapennsylvaniamurdersuicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MURDER
Prosecutor from Wis. gunned down in Micronesia after run with dog
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Mom of Raleigh basketball star killed in shooting reacts to arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
Historic site director stole $170K, police say
Show More
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Wake Forest woman wins $25K a year for the rest of her life
Doctors offer pinhole procedure to treat osteoarthritis of knee
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News