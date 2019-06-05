Pennsylvania woman found dead days before couple at same Dominican Republic resort

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Maryland couple died, 6abc Action News has learned.

Miranda Schaup-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel on May 25.

FACEBOOK/MIRANDA SCHAUP-WERNER



Days later, Edward Holmes and his fiance Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement to ABC News.

SEE ALSO: Delaware woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic vacation attack

EMBED More News Videos

Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack. Chad Pradelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019.



"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a State Department official said. "We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Schaup-Werner's family released a statement saying, "Was this a poisoning? Why wasn't that question originally investigated by the local police? Is it just normally assumed that a healthy 41-year-old suddenly dies like this? Is this a pattern?"

Police say they are aware of Schaup -Werner's death but haven't opened a criminal investigation.

They have opened one into the Maryland couple's deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsdeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills
Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'
Former NC NAACP president expected to testify in his trespassing trial
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
Alabama considering chemical castration for child molesters
Tractor-trailer driver arrested after Durham hit-and-run
WW2 veteran tops charts with D-Day tribute song 'Shores of Normandy'
Show More
Sex offender seen pleasuring himself in truck at Garner intersection
Teacher fired after tweeting Trump to round up 'illegal students'
Teen sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World
Swastika embedded in California man's front yard upsets neighbors
23-year-old man's body found in Lumberton field
More TOP STORIES News