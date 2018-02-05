Pair arrested in Durham parking lot murder face judge

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects in man's murder appear in court Monday.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
There's no visible reminder today of the apparent dispute in a shopping center parking lot that abruptly ended a man's life on January 30. But Ron Brewer remembers the look on that man's face as he lay on the pavement dying.

"I thought he had a heart attack," said Brewer, "or he was choking on something really bad, so he collapsed due to lack of air."

Brewer learned later, after police arrived, that the man had been fatally shot. Days later, authorities arrested and charged Danon Hirsch and Tyrone Stanback in connection with the murder.

On Monday, inside the jailhouse courtroom and behind a clear barrier between audience and prisoner, Danon Hirsch faced the judge first. Members of her family watched as she heard the charge read: "Felony accessory after the fact."

The shooting victim, Darelle Harper, died shortly after those gunshots hit him. The store manager said he didn't hear any gunshots.

"No, the two ladies were running up towards the door here, and he started running over in that direction. Then he collapsed. One was praying over him, the other was trying to do CPR. She was doing it wrong, so that's when I got involved and took over," he said.

He couldn't revive the victim, but he's glad that police made an arrest in this case.

"It's good to know that law enforcement's doing their job," he told ABC11, and he added this about the pair charged with the murders:

"I'm just glad that they're off the streets."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham policedurham county newshomicidemurderDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pair arrested in daytime Durham parking lot death
One dead in Durham parking lot shooting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News