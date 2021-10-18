fatal crash

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery 3-car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have were killed in a three-car crash Sunday night.

It happened on Pamalee Drive at Commonwealth Avenue just before 8 p.m.


The investigation revealed three vehicles crashed, one caught on fire and another struck a pole.

ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said one car has front-end damage, a second car in the roadway was on its side and another is on its driver side overturned against a power pole.

Fayetteville police told ABC11 breaking news crews two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person is being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pamalee Drive is currently closed from Murchison Road to Helen Street while police investigate the crash.


Anyone with information regarding this traffic investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

