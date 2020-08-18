pedestrian killed

Woman struck, killed by car near Fayetteville intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night at the intersection of Pamalee Drive and Capri Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said it happened around 10:15 p.m.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Ameria McClain, 36, of Fayetteville, was found in the roadway by officers was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Pamalee Drive is currently closed between Gardner Street and Lady Cheryl Drive as the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Please use an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic accident is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillepedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Officer laid on hot asphalt next to dying woman hit by truck
Woman hit by trailer, killed in Durham
31-year-old Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash
Highway Patrol needs help to ID pedestrian killed in Johnston Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hundreds of Duke students warned about COVID-19 misconduct
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
DNC Day 2 focus: Trump's global leadership deficit
Some gyms open in Phase 2 through loophole
UNC faculty members file class action complaint
This Chapel Hill farm lets you watch movies with goats
Raleigh chef, Lenovo come together to help kids during pandemic
Show More
2 systems likely to strengthen into tropical cyclones
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
UNC's Mack Brown confident football season will happen
525 reports of damage filed following 5.1M earthquake
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
More TOP STORIES News