Woman struck, killed by car near Fayetteville intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night at the intersection of Pamalee Drive and Capri Street in Fayetteville.Fayetteville police said it happened around 10:15 p.m.A woman found in the roadway by officers was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld until family is notified.Pamalee Drive is currently closed between Gardner Street and Lady Cheryl Drive as the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Please use an alternate route.Anyone with information regarding this traffic accident is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.