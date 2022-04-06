localish

Jersey man cares for community with food pantry, feeds hundreds

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Mario Partee started Community Care Food and Clothing Pantry with his mom, Dianne, after speaking with community leaders and realizing his neighbors were in need.

About 10% of the township lives in poverty, and the Partee family knew they could help.

Together, they set up a pantry that looks like a grocery store, where community members can shop for their items in an environment they're used to.

When Dianne passed away in 2017, Mario was unsure at first how he could continue this effort without her, but he has, and he's expanded it in her honor.

The pantry now serves about 600 people a month in the community and gets rave reviews from everyone!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
TOP STORIES
Meredith College to rename building as part of new initiative
Man arrested day after shooting that injured 3 neighbors
Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Durham student to compete in national spelling bee
Biden Nominates first woman to lead US military branch
FDA panel considers what COVID boosters we'll need next
Show More
Raleigh police chief issues warning on Glenwood South crime
Q&A: Talking about autism with an expert
Montclair Neighborhood School Park opens in Fayetteville
'Big Oil' CEOs to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
More TOP STORIES News