2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade: Parade route

The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on November 19. Make sure you know the route so you don't miss any of the action!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's almost time to bring in the holiday season with the 2022 ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

To make sure you don't miss a second of all the fun, check out the official parade route for this year.

Things kick off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Raleigh on November 19.

If you can't make it to the parade you can watch all the action on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and on the ABC News Hulu channel.