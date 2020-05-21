Coronavirus

VIDEO: Ohio paramedic surprises children after returning home from fighting COVID-19 battle in New York

GREEN, Ohio -- An Ohio paramedic spent six weeks in New York helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the nation's hotspots.

Leilani Williams LeMonier just returned home after 42 days on the front lines.

It was a big surprise for her children who didn't know when she was due back.

LeMonier said she cried the whole way home, knowing she was going to surprise her kids.

She stood outside the living room window until they saw her, and a video captured the emotional response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkohiocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcaught on videocoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 788 more cases reported as state ramps up testing
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 788 more cases reported as state ramps up testing
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?
Heavy rain brings potential for flooding
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 13
Show More
This Fayetteville church is taking a slow approach to Phase 2 reopening
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
'All Hands Raleigh' helping struggling restaurant workers
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Are public bathrooms safe from coronavirus? Expert weighs in
More TOP STORIES News