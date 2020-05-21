VIDEO: Ohio paramedic surprises children after returning home from fighting COVID-19 battle in New York

GREEN, Ohio -- An Ohio paramedic spent six weeks in New York helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the nation's hotspots.Leilani Williams LeMonier just returned home after 42 days on the front lines.It was a big surprise for her children who didn't know when she was due back.LeMonier said she cried the whole way home, knowing she was going to surprise her kids.She stood outside the living room window until they saw her, and a video captured the emotional response.