FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 26-year-olds, including a Fort Bragg paratrooper, died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.
The crash happened around 5:30 along Bunce Road and St. Louis Street.
Fayetteville Police Department said an SUV and a motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on Bunce Road when they collided.
Joseph Del Hierro and Mary Moon were on the motorcycle. They both died from their injuries.
Fort Bragg confirmed Hierro was a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation into the crash remains open.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1907 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, SUV in Fayetteville
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More