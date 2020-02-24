Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, SUV in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 26-year-olds, including a Fort Bragg paratrooper, died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.The crash happened around 5:30 along Bunce Road and St. Louis Street.Fayetteville Police Department said an SUV and a motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on Bunce Road when they collided.Joseph Del Hierro and Mary Moon were on the motorcycle. They both died from their injuries.Fort Bragg confirmed Hierro was a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No charges have been filed, but the investigation into the crash remains open.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1907 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.