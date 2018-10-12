Paratroopers help with Hurricane Florence clean-up efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is still recovering from Hurricane Florence and on Friday, soldiers took the day off to help the city with its clean-up efforts.

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division teamed up with Fayetteville Beautiful to help clean up the Cape Fear River Trail, downtown Fayetteville, Arnette Park, Clark Park and Mazarick Park.

These areas were selected because of the large amount of debris and damage left behind due to the flooding from Hurricane Florence.

"The White Devil Battalion is committed to building good leaders," said Lt. Col. Kwenton Kuhlman, 2-504th PIR commander.

"We want our team to build leaders who are not only better Paratroopers, but who are also better citizens. The city of Fayetteville does so much to support our military community. It is the least we can do to give back to Fayetteville in its time of need."
Fayetteville Beautiful and the City of Fayetteville provided supplies for the Paratroopers to use during cleanup
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricaneFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City of Raleigh employee accused of molesting girl he was entrusted to care for
Harnett County Schools replaces principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey at football game
Cat's meow may have saved teen's life as tree falls on Chapel Hill home
Man injured by falling tree at NC State Fair returns to work for opening
Judge won't stop release of autopsy files in family killings
New Toyotas under air bag safety recall
I-Team: When a former homeowner's mistake becomes the new homeowner's problem
Family sifts through wreckage from home pummelled by Michael
Show More
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Raleigh-based pilot surprised to be called again so soon for hurricane relief
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
More News