Paratroopers help with Hurricane Florence clean-up efforts

Fayetteville is still recovering from Hurricane Florence and on Friday, soldiers took the day off to help the city with its clean-up efforts.Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division teamed up with Fayetteville Beautiful to help clean up the Cape Fear River Trail, downtown Fayetteville, Arnette Park, Clark Park and Mazarick Park.These areas were selected because of the large amount of debris and damage left behind due to the flooding from Hurricane Florence."The White Devil Battalion is committed to building good leaders," said Lt. Col. Kwenton Kuhlman, 2-504th PIR commander."We want our team to build leaders who are not only better Paratroopers, but who are also better citizens. The city of Fayetteville does so much to support our military community. It is the least we can do to give back to Fayetteville in its time of need."Fayetteville Beautiful and the City of Fayetteville provided supplies for the Paratroopers to use during cleanup