Pets & Animals

White House turkey pardon, Christmas tree traditions continue this week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will continue the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning two turkeys this week.

In light of President Trump continuing to contest the earlier results of this month's presidential election, he has appeared in few public events. However, a White House official has told media outlets the traditional Thanksgiving ceremony will continue.

The National Turkey Foundation has said the two yet-to-be-named turkeys will come from a farm in Iowa. The tradition goes back more than 70 years.

Last year, a Clinton, North Carolina, farmer saw two of his turkeys get picked for the presentation.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump will welcome the Official White House Christmas Tree to the White House. The first lady plans to greet the tree as it arrives by horse-drawn carriage to the North Portico of the White House, ultimately to be erected in the Blue Room on the State Floor. The tree will be displayed in the blue room and must be at least 18.5 feet, which is larger than trees available at commercial tree farms.

The customs around the tree's arrival have been a tradition since 1966.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington d.c.the white housethanksgivingturkey
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper speaking Monday afternoon
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
This is the last COVID-free county in the US right now
LIST: Raleigh Christmas Parade Secret Santa prize winners
Reverend disputes charges against him after Graham march
WEATHER: Sunny & breezy today
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
Show More
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Holly Springs unveils historical marker at former school for Black children
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
More TOP STORIES News