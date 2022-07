Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools approves parental leave for staff members

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools to offer paid maternity leave of up to four weeks.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools will start offering paid parental leave to staff members.

The decision comes after a budget change allocated money to offer staff members four weeks of paid time off when they add a child to their family.

Prior to this, staff did not get any paid time off for having children.

School board member Rani Dasi posted about the budget change on Twitter, saying she was thrilled about the change.