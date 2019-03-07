Parents charged in abuse of 5-week-old baby in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the abuse of a 5-week-old baby in Burlington.According to a release from Burlington police, Heather Derendal and Jeffrey Morales, both 34 years old and the biological parents of the child, have been charged with felony child abuse and felony child neglect.The investigation began on Dec. 3.Police said the infant was taken to a pediatrician, and later transferred to UNC Hospital for treatment.It was discovered that the baby had multiple fractures to the body.The infant has since been released from the hospital and is recovering in the custody of the DSS.Derendal was taken into custody Wednesday and placed under a $200,000 dollar secured bond in the Alamance County Jail.Morales, on the other hand, has yet to be found. He is thought to be driving a 2003 champagne or tan colored Nissan Pathfinder with an expired New Jersey registration, Y49JBN. The rear bumper of the SUV may also be falling off.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales, or the investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.