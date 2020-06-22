Parents make plea to find missing mom who walked out of Duke ER

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parents of Natasha Rhodd-Leathers fear for her safety. The 41-year-old nurse and mother of three has been missing since June 14.On that day, her father said, she walked away from Duke Regional Hospital's emergency room. The family has checked with her known friends and relatives, but no one has information on where she is.Norman Rhodd told ABC11 that his daughter's cancer treatments may have affected her ability to think for and care for herself. That's why he took her to the hospital. But while he was in downtown Durham for some related court papers, she walked out of the hospital and hasn't been seen since.His message for the good Samaritans he hopes are helping his daughter: "We appreciate whatever they're doing to help her, but she needs other medical help. They need to either call 911 or drop her off somewhere safe so she can have her follow up medical care, because she needs her medicine."Natasha Rhodd-Leathers stands 5-foot-4, weighs about 100 pounds and has tattoos on her neck and chest. If you know where she is now, call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.