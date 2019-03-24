Parents of child found on South Carolina highway located, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- Horry County police say they have located the parents of a child found on Highway 9 in South Carolina Saturday night.As of 10 a.m., Horry County police said the child has been identified and the parents have been located."Thanks in part to help from our incredibly responsive community, the child has been identified and the parents located. The child's absence remains under investigation," police said.Authorities say the child was found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area of Horry County.Based on where the child was found, authorities believe this case may carry across the North Carolina state line.He is approximately 2 to 3 years old and could not answer where he lived or who his parents were.Authorities say as of Sunday morning, there have been no calls for a missing child in the area.