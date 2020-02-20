New parking deck, office spaces could be coming to downtown Chapel Hill

Tune in to #abc11 now. We’re talking about a new parking deck and office building that could be coming to downtown Chapel Hill. #chapelhill pic.twitter.com/8jF5mqF5f5 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 19, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes could be coming to downtown Chapel Hill, a new parking deck, office building and green space could be installed soon.The nearly $29 million parking deck that would provide 1,100 spaces would be constructed on East Rosemary Street, near Henderson Street."That would consolidate a number of lots and decks into one singular location so that we can create other opportunities for our living and working in downtown Chapel Hill," said Chapel Hill Economic Development Officer Dwight Bassett.Many residents are aware of downtown's parking troubles and believe the parking deck would be beneficial."It seems like a good idea to me," said Chapel Hill Resident Dail Dixon. "There is a parking issue downtown, I believe.""It's just crowded and you have to park pretty far away to get something to eat," said Wade Ledoux, who visits Chapel Hill.The building would add 200,000 square feet of office and wet lab space, potentially bringing 800 new employees to downtown."We think consolidating parking and creating additional opportunities for development to go in our downtown is a pretty big win," Bassett said. "So we think that it's a pretty reasonable proposal from that standpoint."Officials said the building, developed by Grubb Properties, wouldn't be taller than 9-stories and the deck wouldn't be taller than 5-stories. Bassett said the town would likely issue bonds to create the multi-million dollar parking deck.Along with Grubb Properties, the Chapel Hill town council will consider authorizing the town manager to draft a memo of understanding Wednesday night. It would be brought back for further consideration on March 4.The project would be completed by 2022.