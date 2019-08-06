safety

Parkland shooting investigator shares 'lessons learned' with SBI

By
A man tapped by the Florida governor to head a commission examining the Parkland school shooting shared his 'lessons learned' with local law enforcement officers and school administrators.

"They were totally and fully unprepared for it," said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. "That school district -- 20 years after Columbine, 6 years after Sandy Hook and all these other shootings -- that school district never had an active shooter response policy."

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is holding the series to improve school safety and scheduled the lecture before the weekend's back-to-back shootings.

"What happened there, I can't live with that," said Gualtieri. "I don't think you can and we shouldn't."

Gualtieri said to this day, Stoneman Douglas High School is guarded 24/7 and the building remains a crime scene.

There is still blood on the floors and items throughout the building remain in the spot where they were when gunshots rang out.

"The work that they were working on is still sitting on their desk," said Gualtieri. "34 people were shot and/or killed in 3 minutes and 51 seconds. That doesn't work, that's not acceptable."

He said some communities feel they'll somehow be exempt from experiencing such tragedy.

"The City of Parkland, two days before this incident, was named the safest city in Florida so the message to that is...just because it hasn't happened to you, it's going to happen again and the question is where - and you might be next unfortunately."

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Director Bob Schurmeier believes the lecture will help improve safety and prevent school violence. He said one group that could benefit is the BETA team.

"It helps identity potential shooters....people who are on the pathway to mass violence," he said.

Special agents, intelligence analysis workers and a psychologist are all working in harmony. This unit is constantly trying to identifying people among us who are keen on causing harm.

"It's not a program to lock everyone up or commit them to an institution. It's to identify the sources of stress and divert them off the pathway," said Schurmeier.

Officials said prevention is key and it's important for the public to contact appropriate authorities if they're concerned about a certain individual.

"It's after the fact we find out that this person had said certain things or done certain things, and there was an opportunity for intervention," said Gualtieri.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysbiparkland school shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
Wake County towns offer safety classes for active shooter situations
Bullet-resistant backpacks hit shelves of big box retailers
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in SC
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
How to save money this back-to-school shopping season
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
Show More
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
Controversial billboard in NC replaced; FBI now involved
Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say
What are red flag gun laws and why are people talking about them?
More TOP STORIES News