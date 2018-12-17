Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second time in a week, an earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee.

TENNESSEE --
For the second time in a week, an earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee.

The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude quake was centered two miles southeast of Mascot, near Knoxville.

It was also felt in parts near Asheville, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Geologists said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 12 miles

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

No injuries or damage were reported.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake, centered near Decatur, struck on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakenorth carolina newsTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Infant taken to hospital after fight at Raleigh apartment
13 students injured after school bus overturns near Charlotte
Wake County Animal Center lowers adoption fees for holidays
North Hills Mall from 1960 to now
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 115 years ago
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Show More
2 cats found inside sealed buckets outside of Manhattan animal shelter
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex
Shooting early Sunday was one of several in Durham this weekend
More News