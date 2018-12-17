Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee

TENNESSEE --For the second time in a week, an earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude quake was centered two miles southeast of Mascot, near Knoxville.
It was also felt in parts near Asheville, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.
Geologists said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 12 miles
No injuries or damage were reported.
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake, centered near Decatur, struck on Wednesday.