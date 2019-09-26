Flight diverted after passenger becomes stuck in bathroom

Officials said the lavatory door became inoperable on the United Airlines plane late Wednesday night.
Passengers on the plane said once the Denver Fire Department freed the person inside that passenger was making jokes about the situation.
Well folks it’s never a dull moment on @united , we have to make an “emergency landing” in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom. You can’t make this up...also the Wi-Fi is crappy and there is no way for me to charge my phone, happy travels. #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/FHieakiO7Z— TK (@taylorkkimber) September 26, 2019
All of the passengers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft.
United Airlines issued the following statement regarding the incident:
Flight 1554 from Washington D.C. to San Francisco diverted to Denver to assist a customer who was in the lavatory when the lavatory door became inoperative. The passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft. We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize.