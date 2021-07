Big Weather's Big Recipe: Mom's Pasta Salad

A while back I made a broccoli slaw that we make all the time. It's one of my favorites! I really do love side salads, especially for things like picnics, or cookouts, so I decided to let you in on my mom's recipe for pasta salad. If you've ever bought a macaroni salad at the store, there's always that little something you can't figure out. That would be my mom's secret ingredient, Sweetened Condensed Milk. IKR!!! It's a classic in my family, so let's get to it!!1 box of your favorite pasta (I used shells)1 red pepper, chopped4 large carrots1 seedless cucumber, sliced1 head of sliced celery1 1/2 Cup of Mayo (I used Duke's)1/3 Cup cider vinegarCan of sweetened condensed milk1. Boil the pasta, and rinse in cold water2. Slice veggies and put them in a big mixing bowl3. Add the mayo, vinegar, and condensed milk4. With a sturdy spatula, mix it all together.5. Refrigerate for a couple of hours, overnight is better6. Enjoy!A couple of notes.One my mom says you used the whole can of sweetened condensed milk, and a half a cup of cider vinegar. But she told me that afterwards. What I made tasted pretty good.Two, you can throw in whatever is in your fridge. Chunks of cheese, yes please. Various meat, it's a treat. Whatever you can think of you can add. I even made this one time added a can of drained corn, a can of rinsed black beans, and a packet of taco seasoning along with chunks of queso fresco cheese for a south of the border taste.It's really a fun side you can do with all kinds of ingredients. My mom's pasta salad. I hope you love it as much as we do.