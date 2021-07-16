A while back I made a broccoli slaw that we make all the time. It's one of my favorites! I really do love side salads, especially for things like picnics, or cookouts, so I decided to let you in on my mom's recipe for pasta salad. If you've ever bought a macaroni salad at the store, there's always that little something you can't figure out. That would be my mom's secret ingredient, Sweetened Condensed Milk. IKR!!! It's a classic in my family, so let's get to it!!
Ingredients
1 box of your favorite pasta (I used shells)
1 red pepper, chopped
4 large carrots
1 seedless cucumber, sliced
1 head of sliced celery
1 1/2 Cup of Mayo (I used Duke's)
1/3 Cup cider vinegar
Can of sweetened condensed milk
Preparation
1. Boil the pasta, and rinse in cold water
2. Slice veggies and put them in a big mixing bowl
3. Add the mayo, vinegar, and condensed milk
4. With a sturdy spatula, mix it all together.
5. Refrigerate for a couple of hours, overnight is better
6. Enjoy!
A couple of notes.
One my mom says you used the whole can of sweetened condensed milk, and a half a cup of cider vinegar. But she told me that afterwards. What I made tasted pretty good.
Two, you can throw in whatever is in your fridge. Chunks of cheese, yes please. Various meat, it's a treat. Whatever you can think of you can add. I even made this one time added a can of drained corn, a can of rinsed black beans, and a packet of taco seasoning along with chunks of queso fresco cheese for a south of the border taste.
It's really a fun side you can do with all kinds of ingredients. My mom's pasta salad. I hope you love it as much as we do.
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Mom's Pasta Salad
