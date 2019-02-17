THEFT

'I'd hug him:' Knightdale pastor offers forgiveness to person who stole nearly $200K worth of equipment

EMBED </>More Videos

'I'd hug him:' Knightdale pastor offers forgiveness to person who stole nearly $200K worth of equipment

By
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Members of The Edge Church gathered at Knightdale Station Preschool for a Sunday sermon--the first since a thief stole the church's trailer which contained nearly $200,000 worth of gear--everything from instruments, to technical equipment and supplies were inside.

"It's just awesome to see the unity of the church coming together," said Lead Pastor Peter Brown.

"I'll be honest, it's been a whirlwind for me personally. It's been tough," Brown said as he reflected on the last week and the crime committed against his church.

The service's message for members centered around forgiveness and love. Both of which the church hopes to extend to the person or persons involved in stealing from the church.

"I'd hug him," Pastor Brown responded when asked what he would do if he met those responsible. "And tell him 'Hey, this doesn't have to define who you are. Love can change everything.'"

Brown says Knightdale police have been in contact, and he noted there have been no new leads in the case.

However, Brown said that the church has good documentation of the items in the trailer, including serial numbers and photos--all of which have been turned over to the proper authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
churchreligiontheftrobberyKnightdale
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
Knightdale pastor pledges to forgive after thief makes off with mobile church
Durham police investigating BB&T bank robbery
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
Reward offered for capture of 3rd suspect in 2015 gold heist off I-95
More theft
Top Stories
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Man dies after shooting in Raleigh parking deck
Florida inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
CAFA Chinese Spring Festival GALA held at Memorial Hall at UNC
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Show More
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Man charged in murder of Rocky Mount woman
HOW IT WORKS: Using your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
More News