KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --Members of The Edge Church gathered at Knightdale Station Preschool for a Sunday sermon--the first since a thief stole the church's trailer which contained nearly $200,000 worth of gear--everything from instruments, to technical equipment and supplies were inside.
"It's just awesome to see the unity of the church coming together," said Lead Pastor Peter Brown.
"I'll be honest, it's been a whirlwind for me personally. It's been tough," Brown said as he reflected on the last week and the crime committed against his church.
The service's message for members centered around forgiveness and love. Both of which the church hopes to extend to the person or persons involved in stealing from the church.
"I'd hug him," Pastor Brown responded when asked what he would do if he met those responsible. "And tell him 'Hey, this doesn't have to define who you are. Love can change everything.'"
Brown says Knightdale police have been in contact, and he noted there have been no new leads in the case.
However, Brown said that the church has good documentation of the items in the trailer, including serial numbers and photos--all of which have been turned over to the proper authorities.