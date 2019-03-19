Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in Florida prostitution case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates a win against the Los Angeles Rams after NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

The Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondon said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts last month.

In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.

Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaprostitutionus worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Co-worker said it was 'out of character' for Diana Keel to miss work
J. Cole announces full lineup for rescheduled Dreamville Festival
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham
Show More
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Marine's photo used to swindle CA hair stylist out of her life savings
Police warn of 'zombie raccoons' possibly infected with distemper
More TOP STORIES News