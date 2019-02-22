Patriots owner Robert Kraft among 200 charged in Florida prostitution sting

EMBED </>More Videos

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

JUPITER, Florida --
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among 200 arrested in a massage parlor prostitution sting in Florida.

Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa at 103 US-1 in Jupiter on at least two separate occasions roughly a month ago.

Police say they have body cam video and surveillance from over the last several months.

A warrant has been issued for Kraft's arrest.

The 77-year-old is not in custody.

He has been charged with the misdemeanor and will have to appear in court at a later date.

Kraft's active warrant is being handled by the state attorney's office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the prostitution/human trafficking operation, including Homeland Security, the IRS, Jupiter police, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and others.

The women accused of running the sex trafficking ring were operating operated out of local spas that claimed to be massage parlors.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prostitutionsex traffickingNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brick, paint thrown at cars from Fayetteville overpasses, police say
Gaston County doctor gets 3 years for trading drugs for sex
Boy, 8, dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Triangle breweries take part in brew off to help Wake Co. firefighters
Great-grandma shoots at man trying to break into Georgia home
All DMV offices to close this weekend
2 Fayetteville men arrested, accused of vandalizing 40 cars
R. Kelly under federal investigation, sources say
Show More
Believers flock to Texas home to view Virgin Mary image on brick wall
Carowinds begins testing newest roller coaster: Copperhead Strike
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cell phone while driving
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Green Book helped people of color travel safely through segregated NC
More News