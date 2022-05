NAPA, Calif. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been arrested in Napa County, California on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, ABC News has confirmed.According to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's website , Pelosi was arrested at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, and booked at 4:13 a.m. Sunday. His bail was set at $5,000.Speaker Pelosi's office released the following statement:"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."