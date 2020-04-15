truck crash

Tractor-trailer hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge

RALEIGH -- Another tractor-trailer became trapped under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m.

According to police, the truck was hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme when it hit the bridge.



Peace Street is currently closed between West Street and Glenwood Avenue.

I-Team investigates stuck trucks on bridges

There were no injuries or charges filed.

Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighnctractor trailertruck crashbridgeraleigh news
TRUCK CRASH
I-85 lanes reopen in Orange County hours after truck fire, explosion
1 killed in Johnston County 5-car crash
Tractor-trailer crashes into Peace Street bridge
Truck crashes into Durham house
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News