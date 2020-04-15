Tractor-trailer hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge

It happened just after 8 a.m.
According to police, the truck was hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme when it hit the bridge.
Not everything changes in this new normal. Another big rig just got stuck under the Peace Street Bridge ⚠️ Some things are the same as they ever were. #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/BmdgN1RlCQ— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 15, 2020
Peace Street is currently closed between West Street and Glenwood Avenue.
I-Team investigates stuck trucks on bridges
There were no injuries or charges filed.
Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck