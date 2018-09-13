Peak Lab Rescue saves dozens of dogs ahead of Hurricane Florence

Peak Lab Rescue, the largest foster-based dog rescue in NC, has been fervently removing dogs facing euthanasia in eastern NC shelters ahead of Hurricane Florence.
In coastal counties with mandatory evacuations like Carteret County, animals are usually left behind with no one to care for them. Peak Lab is striving to rescue these pups, as well as the ones who are left outside shelters under unstable cover.
"We learned so much from Hurricane Matthew," states Founder and Director of Peak Lab Rescue, Debbie Letteney. "We want people to know that the lives of many dogs will be lost before the first raindrop ever falls."
Letteney said that Lenoir County Animal Shelter in Kinston was housing around 100 dogs at the beginning of the week.
Peak Lab Rescue took 5 dogs from them, and another 13 from a shelter in Richmond County.
"We even got a dog that we weren't expecting and named him 'BONUS,' said Letteney. "I guess he got stuck in a crate by mistake but he can definitely stay with us!"
Volunteer veterinarians are also rising to the occasion to help Peak Lab.
Dr. Cindy Johnson and the staff of Peak City Veterinary Hospital opened the doors of their new practice at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday and by 5:30 a.m. were overrun with incoming Peak Labs.
The clinic treated more than 25 incoming dogs in its first 24 hours of operation.
In 2017, Peak Lab Rescue saved more than 900 dogs from abuse, neglect, abandonment and high-kill shelters throughout the state. They currently have a record 115 dogs in their care.
If you would like to donate to Peak Lab Rescue, you can click here and make a donation help pay for the care of these dogs and the ones who will need help after Hurricane Florence.
