Fayetteville police ID pedestrian killed in weekend crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday night.

It happened in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street just after 9:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville.

Officials said the driver of the car, a 65-year-old woman, remained at the scene. She was not injured in the crash.

The cause and events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.