Pedestrian dead after being hit by Fayetteville police car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after they were hit by a Fayetteville police car Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Raeford Road and Sandalwood Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross Raeford Road and stepped into the path of the officer's vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; the officer was not hurt.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit and Internal Affairs Unit are investigating.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty.
