Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman has died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in Fayetteville.Jessica Durham was hit by a Pontiac G6 while she walked on Campbell Avenue near Alfred Street around 6:47. Fayetteville police officers say she was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died.Durham was 63.The driver of the car stayed at the scene and answered investigators' questions. Campbell Avenue was closed for around two hours.The crash is still under investigation.