pedestrian killed

Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian has died on Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek.

The crash happened sometime around 6 p.m.

Raleigh police said the victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was walking in a poorly lit area.

As of 9 p.m., Highway 70 inbound to Brier Creek is still closed.


