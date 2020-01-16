Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in Fayetteville.

The woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a sedan on Campbell Avenue near Alfred Street. Fayetteville Police say she was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was in critical condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene to be questioned by the police. Campbell Avenue was closed for around two hours.

The crash is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillepedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Raleigh officer punch driver, activist claims excessive force
Goldsboro hoping 1919 fire engine can be restored
Motorcyclist dies after Fayetteville crash, police investigating
Woman hides in Durham store's stockroom as armed robbers steal cash
Body of worker recovered from collapsed trench in Brier Creek
Cary man accepts plea deal following anti-Semitic incidents
Cary to host Triangle Esports Championship in Feb.
Show More
NC family's dog gives birth to green puppy
35-pound cat 'Bazooka' arrives at Wake SPCA
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 pleads guilty
9-month-old girl found dead inside Youngsville home
Fort Bragg soldier killed during training exercise in Arizona
More TOP STORIES News