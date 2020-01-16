Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in Fayetteville.The woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a sedan on Campbell Avenue near Alfred Street. Fayetteville Police say she was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was in critical condition.The driver of the car stayed at the scene to be questioned by the police. Campbell Avenue was closed for around two hours.The crash is still under investigation.