Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Spring Lake Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Monday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the Walmart on Lillington Highway.

Officials on scene told ABC11 crews that emergency personnel found the person in the roadway and started performing CPR.

The unidentified victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the incident was a hit-and-run. Officers did not say if any charges would be filed.
