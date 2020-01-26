Police investigating after pedestrian hit, injured by vehicle in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened on Banks Drive at the crosswalk between Food Lion and the Regal Timberlyne at 3:45 p.m.
According to police, the pedestrian had "evident injuries" and was taken to the UNC Hospitals Emergency room.
Police have not identified those involved in the accident at this time.
