Police investigating after pedestrian hit, injured by vehicle in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened on Banks Drive at the crosswalk between Food Lion and the Regal Timberlyne at 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian had "evident injuries" and was taken to the UNC Hospitals Emergency room.

Police have not identified those involved in the accident at this time.
