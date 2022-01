RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening.The collision happened at Western Boulevard and I-440 just after 6:30 p.m.Police told ABC11 that there had been a wreck there and a person got out of a car and was then struck by another vehicle.The person was taking to a hospital. There is no word on their condition.