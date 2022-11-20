1 person in critical condition after pedestrian struck in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a pedestrian involved accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian stepped into the roadway into oncoming traffic before they were struck.

The person identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.