Pedestrian hit, killed by car while walking on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.

The incident happening along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.

Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation was underway.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

