Pedestrian hit, killed by car while walking on I-40 in Raleigh

BREAKING: Man dead. Hit and killed while crossing I-40 westbound in Raleigh, NC. @raleighpolice say they don’t anticipate charging the driver. The man’s body is still on the pavement and has not been identified. Traffic reduced to one lane. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/lVSmMtuukP — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 30, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-40 westbound on Sunday night.The incident happening along I-40 westbound just east of South Saunders St. just before 9 p.m.Officers closed I-40 westbound down to one lane while the investigation was underway.The victim's name has not been released at this time.