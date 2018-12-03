RALEIGH (WTVD) --A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck Monday morning in Raleigh.
The crash happened on Western Boulevard near Bilyeu Street and Ashe Avenue around 6:45.
Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian who died was an adult male. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Eastbound lanes of Western Boulevard are closed near the crash scene. Expect delays in the area.
Expect delays.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/532on5JDTT— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 3, 2018