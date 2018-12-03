Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A white truck crashed in Raleigh; at least one person is dead.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck Monday morning in Raleigh.

The crash happened on Western Boulevard near Bilyeu Street and Ashe Avenue around 6:45.

Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian who died was an adult male. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Eastbound lanes of Western Boulevard are closed near the crash scene. Expect delays in the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashraleigh newscrashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fate of UNC's Silent Sam could be announced Monday
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pa. Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Show More
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes US-64 E in Nash County
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
More News