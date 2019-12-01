hit and run

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 87 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 87 in Harnett County Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight in the area of Highway 87 between Walmart and Nursery Road.

Breaking news crews at the scene said the pedestrian was pronounced dead when a trooper got to the scene.

The car that hit the pedestrian was not at the scene so police are looking for a white Nissan Altima with heavy front end damage that was headed north toward Sanford.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedharnett county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Hit and run suspect crashes car while fleeing from Raleigh police
Father stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on sidewalk
Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in Durham
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buttigieg visits NC church to discuss poverty with Rev. Barber
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Man locking up Fayetteville pawn shop shot during attempted robbery
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
No injuries after Amtrak train collides into car in Morrisville
9 killed, 3 injured in S.D. plane crash: Authorities
Investigation underway after teen found dead in Wayne County
Show More
UNC defeats NC State 41-10 to become bowl-eligible
Store clerk shot during Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County
Duke beats Miami 27-17 to snap 5-game slide
2 men facing charges after Circle K armed robbery in Durham
Girl getting off bus shot dead in Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News