Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning.
The incident happened before 4:30 a.m. on US 70 near Pleasant Drive.
Troopers have yet to release details surrounding the crash or the victim's name.
Traffic along US 70 W is being diverted onto Pleasant Drive; 70 E is down to one lane.
Pleasant Drive is closed between Mineral Springs and US 70.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.