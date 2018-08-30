Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The incident happened before 4:30 a.m. on US 70 near Pleasant Drive.

Troopers have yet to release details surrounding the crash or the victim's name.

Traffic along US 70 W is being diverted onto Pleasant Drive; 70 E is down to one lane.

Pleasant Drive is closed between Mineral Springs and US 70.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
