Pedestrian hit, killed in Rocky Mount crash

Rocky Mount Police responded to calls Thursday evening about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been hit. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene after the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).