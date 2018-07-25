Pedestrian injured after being hit on Alston Avenue in Durham

#BREAKING Shattered windshield’s on car that hit a pedestrian in front of Russell Memorial church on Alston Ave. @DurhamPoliceNC are here investigating. More in a live report, minutes away on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/LygGiAGJZH — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 25, 2018

A pedestrian is in the hospital after they were hit on Alston Avenue Wednesday morning.Durham police said the incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Alston Avenue near the Russell Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.The victim was taken to Duke University Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.Two northbound lanes of South Alston Avenue are closed while police investigate.Officers have yet to release the victim's name or if the driver is facing charges.