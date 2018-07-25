Pedestrian injured after being hit on Alston Avenue in Durham

A pedestrian is in the hospital after they were hit on Alston Avenue Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pedestrian is in the hospital after they were hit on Alston Avenue Wednesday morning.

Durham police said the incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Alston Avenue near the Russell Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

The victim was taken to Duke University Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.



Two northbound lanes of South Alston Avenue are closed while police investigate.

Officers have yet to release the victim's name or if the driver is facing charges.
