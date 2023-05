Chapel Hill Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.

Pedestrian struck and killed on MLK Boulevard in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.

The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed between Weaver Dairy Road and Perkins Drive while police investigated.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.