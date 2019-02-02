Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville; Cliffdale Road reopened

Cliffdale Road was closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed.On Friday at 8:33 p.m., police responded to a collision near the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Regency Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man who was confirmed dead at the scene.The identity of everyone involved is not being released pending next of kin notification.Cliffdale Road was closed from Bunce Road to Pritchett Drive.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.