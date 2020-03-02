21-year-old driver will not be charged in death of Raleigh pedestrian who was lying in road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old driver hit and killed a Raleigh pedestrian early Monday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) said the driver will not face any criminal charges.

SHP said the driver was not speeding and was not under the influence of alcohol.

The pedestrian was reportedly lying in the middle of Landover Lane when the driver ran over him.

The driver continued down the street to his grandparents house. Once there, he called 911 to report what happened.

Editor's note: Initially law enforcement officers at the scene said they believed multiple cars ran over the victim several times. SHP has since said that was not the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleightraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News