Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead after an incident on I-85 in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after an incident on I-85 in Durham Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.on I-85 near US 70.

Initially, police said the person was killed after a hit-and-run; however, they now believe the person jumped from a bridge to take their own life.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The road was closed for several hours but reopened before 4 a.m.

Police have yet to release the person's identity.

If you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255 or visit them online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham policepedestrian killedpedestrian struckDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
Woman wins more than $2 million in her first spin at slot machine
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
Will Tropical Storm Gordon affect the weather in the Triangle?
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Warning: Jellyfish stings are on the rise at NC beach
Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in car
Show More
Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays
7 injured after gunman opens fire on party at Alabama music venue
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Missing Raleigh man's remains found in SC
SC woman charged after poisoning husband with eye drops, detectives say
More News