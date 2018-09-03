Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --One person is dead after an incident on I-85 in Durham Sunday night.
It happened around 11:45 p.m.on I-85 near US 70.
Initially, police said the person was killed after a hit-and-run; however, they now believe the person jumped from a bridge to take their own life.
The road was closed for several hours but reopened before 4 a.m.
Police have yet to release the person's identity.
If you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255 or visit them online.