Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham

One person is dead after an incident on I-85 in Durham Sunday night.It happened around 11:45 p.m.on I-85 near US 70.Initially, police said the person was killed after a hit-and-run; however, they now believe the person jumped from a bridge to take their own life.The road was closed for several hours but reopened before 4 a.m.Police have yet to release the person's identity.If you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255 or visit them online