Woman hit, killed while walking down road in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old woman died overnight in Johnston County when a car crashed into her.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on East Garner Road in Clayton around 12:30 a.m.

A white SUV could be seen on the side of the road with significant damage to the front.

Investigators said the woman was walking in the road when the car hit her. Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash and the driver of the SUV does not face any criminal charges.
