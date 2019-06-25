Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning.The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on North Eastern Boulevard between Grove Street and Link Street.Officers said the unidentified pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.Southbound North Eastern Boulevard is currently closed between Grove Street and Person Street.Drivers are encouraged to use Dunn Road or Green Street or find another route around the area.The department did not say if the incident was a hit-and-run or if any charges would be filed.No other details were released.Those with information should call the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).