CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck on US-301 in Cumberland County.First responders were called to US-301/Interstate 95 Business near Sanders Street in response to the incident just before 9 a.m.The investigation closed one lane in both directions of the highway.Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.It is unclear if the driver remained on the scene or fled.